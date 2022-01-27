'Dhaakad' Director Razneesh Ghai Posts BTS Pic With 'Talent Extraordinaire' Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is not only known for her ace acting skills but also for the dedication that she puts into all of her projects. She was last seen portraying the role of late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa in the latter's biopic Thalaivii. The actor went through some tremendous transformations for her film and was lauded for her performance by the entire country. While everyone is impressed with her commendable performance, the actor is seemingly all set to bring another hit with Dhaakad as her director also calls her "Talent Extraordinaire."

Taking to his Instagram stories, Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai shared a behind the scenes photo featuring him and Kangana Ranaut on the occasion of Republic Day. In the photo, the director, dressed in black, could be seen focusing on the camera while talking to Kangana. The Queen star, on the other hand, could be seen wearing a brown coloured outfit with a black shawl. She had scars on her face that hinted at the action the viewers might experience in the upcoming film. Sharing the picture, the director wrote, "Miss the shoot days in Budapest with this 'Talent Extraordinaire.' "Happy Republic Day From The Entire DHAAKAD team," he further added.

More about Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut is all set to amaze the viewers with her upcoming action-drama Dhaakad. The actor prepared for months for her role as a spy. In October 2021, the actor announced her role and also the release date of the film. she shared a poser that had four pictures of the actor from the film. The photos saw her in different hairstyles hinting at her agent role. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "She is fierce, feisty and fearless. Agent Agni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire. Bringing to you the action spy thriller Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8 April 2022!" The film will reportedly be postponed now.

Last year, the actor penned a heartfelt note for the entire team of Dhaakad who helped her prep for her in the upcoming film. She shared a video of her practising a fight sequence. In the caption, the actor wrote, "This is an appreciation post for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal." "our Chief @razylivingtheblues practically living at the location for past few days!" the star added.

