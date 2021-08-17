'Dhaakad' Director Razneesh Ghai Praises Kangana Ranaut, Says 'You Have Outdone Yourself'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who completed shooting for her upcoming spy thriller Dhaakad in Budapest, received words of encouragement from her director Razneesh Ghai. He took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture with the actor while penning an appreciation post and hailing her acting skills.

Kangana Ranaut gets lauded by Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai

Looking back at the journey while filming for the forthcoming flick, the actor thanked Kangana for believing in a ‘Roorkee director.’ He even spoke about Kangana’s ‘top notch’ performance in the film. Sharing the picture with the actor, Razneesh wrote, “ Thank you so much Kangana for this incredible journey…and thank you for believing in a Roorkee director. You have outdone yourself in this movie. Shine on…your performance in this movie is top-notch like always… A new action star is born. #KanganaRanaut.”

Earlier, she shared a bunch of pictures from the film’s wrap-up party while thanking her director Razneesh Ghai for his efforts. Organised by her director, the party was attended by the entire crew and Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel. In the pictures, the Manikarnika star can be seen posing with her director, producer Sohail, sister Rangoli while thanking them for their support. The videos on her Instagram stories also showed director Razneesh turning DJ for the night as he played some peppy tracks for all at the party.

Meanwhile, Dhaakad is one of the most anticipated female-led films where Kangana will be seen playing the role of a spy agent, Agni. Going by the first look poster of the actor, her character looks ‘fiery and fearless.’ While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal plays the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer, in the movie. Introducing his character poster, Arjun previously said, “Boom Evil has a new name - Rudraveer! An antagonist who is dangerous, deadly, and cool at the same time!”

IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram

