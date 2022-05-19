'Dhaakad': Kangana Ranaut & Team Visit Kashi Vishwanath Dham To Seek Blessings

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated film Dhaakad wherein she will essay the role of a spy alongside Arjun Rampal. The film promises large-scale action sequences where Kangana will be seen doing daredevil stunts involving guns and hand-to-hand combat fighting. The much-awaited actioner is all set to grace the big screens on May 20, 2022.

Ahead of Dhaakad's release, the cast and crew of the project are leaving no stones unturned in promoting the film. Recently, after visiting Tirupati Balaji on the auspicious occasion of Poornima, Kangana Ranaut and her team offered their prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham for the movie's success.

Kangana Ranaut & team Dhaakad visit Kashi Vishwanath

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in Vishwanath Gali of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh in India. Recently, Kangana Ranaut visited the temple and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva. While addressing the media during her visit to Kashi Vishwanath, Kangana Ranaut opened up about her upcoming film Dhaakad. In the clip, the actor is seen performing the holy rituals at the temple, she is seen heard chanting, "Kashi Vishwanath ki Jai, har har Mahadev."

The Thalaivi actor further revealed that she came here before the release of Manikarnika as well. Kangana further added that there can't be any auspicious occasion and place to launch Dhaakad's title song as this is the place where the character of the film gets healed and has a 'punarjanam' (rebirth). Moreover, Kangana also stated that they have come here to seek the blessing of Baba Ji. Kangana also urged everyone to watch Dhaakad in theatres.

More about Dhaakad

The film will see Kangana step into the shoes of the fierce Agent Agni, while she goes head to head with Arjun Rampal's Rudraveer. Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, the trailer of the film gave viewers an idea of the plot and fueled their excitement levels. It saw Kangana performing some high-voltage stunts as she is on a mission to bust Asia's biggest human trafficking syndicate and must pass every obstacle that comes her way.

Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut