'Dhaakad': Kangana Attends Virtual Script Reading Session As Makers Begin Preparation

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is all set to feature in the upcoming project Dhaakad said that the film will be "one of a kind female-led action film." The movie will be helmed by acclaimed ad filmmaker Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut's team took to their social media handle to share a screengrab of a Zoom meeting Kangana had with the makers as they began preparations. Kangana's team informed that it was a 'virtual script reading session' for Dhaakad. Razy, along with Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra has written the action thriller, with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah.

About Dhaakad

"'Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well," Kangana said in a statement. "The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project for quite some time. I am quite excited about this film and can't wait to start work on it," she said during the announcement in 2019.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad's release date postponed due to COVID-19?

Talking about the film, director Razy Ghai in 2019 had said, "There is a big void when it comes to female-oriented action films. I haven’t heard of a lead heroine in an out-and-out action entertainer in a contemporary space. That’s why we wanted to explore this genre."

The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences. Filming will take place across India, South East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on Diwali 2020 but the date will shift due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Kangana Ranaut... New poster of #Dhaakad... Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai... Produced by Sohel Maklai... Co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media... Filming to commence early next year... #Diwali 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/6aMFPyWHCA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2019

