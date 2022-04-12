'Dhaakad': Kangana Ranaut's Spy-action To Arrive A Week Early In Cinemas; Watch Teaser

With an aim to venture into a new genre, actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to step into the shoes of an ingenious and fierce spy embarking on a life-threatening mission in the upcoming highly anticipated film Dhaakad. Known for her versatility in critically acclaimed films like Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Panga and more, the National award-winning actor will showcase a new avatar on the big screen.

Doubling the hype around the venture, the makers of Dhaakad have now dropped the teaser of the movie giving a glimpse into the fierce character of Agni. The film also promises high-octane action as Ranaut learned a number of martial art forms and combat techniques, including hand-to-hand to prepare for the role.

Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Dhaakad' teaser

Released on April 12, 2022, the dark-themed trailer reflected the gravity and danger of the mission Kangana Ranaut's character Agni takes on. From a blonde look to a bob cut, the 35-year-old mastered multiple disguises to sneak up on her enemies and take them down with her skillful combative techniques. The actor also exhibited exceptional knife and gun handling skills while fighting off the goons.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in significant roles. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are set to play antagonists as the film promises an epic showdown between Ranaut and Rampal which will showcase their acting and action prowess.

The response to the teaser reflected the hype around the venture as a few netizens compared it to Marvel's Black Widow character. The cinematography of the venture was handled by Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata which ensures a larger-than-life cinema experience for the audience. Bankrolled by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai, Dhaakad is set to release on May 20, 2022.

Talking about the upcoming project, Ranaut said, ''Along with the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, I also enjoyed the love and admiration that came my way for the way I pulled off the action scenes in that film. In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense.''

She continued, ''When Dhaakad came my way, I felt happy to see that someone had dared to visualise a woman in a hardcore commercial film as an action heroine. I’m all for dare-devilry and doing something that pushes the envelope. There’s nothing that does it like a good commercial film."

(With inputs from PR)

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/PR