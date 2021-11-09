'Dhaakad' Makers To Produce A Film On Battle Of Rezang La; Call It 'classic Underdog' Tale

After taking charge of Kangana Ranaut's action spy thriller film Dhaakad, filmmaker Razneesh Ghai is planning to undertake a project based on the Battle of Rezang La. According to ANI, the filmmaker will commence pre-production of the film early next year along with Dhaakad's co-producer Sohel Maklai. for the unversed, the 1962 battle saw soldiers of the 13th battalion of the Kumaon Regiment put up a fierce fight against the 5,000 troops of the Chinese military. The instance took place amid the 1962 Indo-China war, wherein the Indian side tried to prevent an occupation of the entire Ladakh region.

Razneesh Ghai expressed excitement about the project, noting that the film by design would be "one of the most exciting war movies" to be made in India. He also called the film a "classic underdog story" with the battle's "bone-chilling details" lending to the sentimentality of a "wonderful patriotic film".

Talking about the myriad content ideas to fulfil people's entertainment needs, he said, "The kind of world we are living in right now, the audience wants so much more from content creators. Films have to match the global scale. As creators, we have to step up and produce content that makes everyone stop and take notice."

He also mentioned that with this war film, they embark on pushing their boundaries to curate the best version. "This is a classic underdog story. The bone-chilling details of the battle lend to it the sentimentality of a wonderful patriotic film," he added.

More about Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad'

The makers are gearing up for Kangana's Ranaut's spy thriller, which showcases her as the fearless Agent Agni. While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal plays the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer. The film, which also stars Divya Dutta in a pivotal role, has been shot across Bhopal, Mumbai and Budapest.

Lauding Kangana for her ‘top notch’ acting skills, the director had penned an appreciation post for her. He thanked Kangana for an incredible journey while believing in him, further calling the Thalaivii actor the "new action star". The film will witness a theatrical release on April 8, 2022.

