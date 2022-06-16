'Dhaakad' Mints A Total Of Rs 2.58 Crore; Digital Rights To Be Sold At Scrap Value: Report

Kangana Ranaut's last release Dhaakad fared terribly at the box office. Despite having a unique plotline and some action-packed stunt sequences, the film could not attract movie buffs to theatres.

With Dhaakad failing to leave an impact on the audience, the makers of the Kangana Ranaut starrer suffered a huge loss in terms of box office business as the actioner has earned a lifetime collection of Rs 2.58 crore against its estimated budget of Rs 85 crore, which is a big setback for the makers. As per the latest reports, with Dhaakad's box office failure, the digital rights of the film will now be sold at throwaway prices.

Dhaakad's digital rights to be sold at a throwaway price

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, post-Dhaakad's debacle at the box office, the makers of the Kangana Ranaut starrer will have to face the brunt by selling the satellite rights of the film at scrap values.

"With such theatrical results, the satellite and digital revenue put together for Dhaakad would be less than Rs. 5 crores. All in all, the producers will suffer a loss of minimum Rs. 78 crores on Dhaakad and this would end up being one of the biggest mega-disasters of all time," a close source to the development revealed to the portal.

For the unversed, Dhaakad locked horns with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which turned out to be a massive hit. The horror-comedy became the audience's first choice and replaced Kangana Ranaut's film in several cinema halls due to 'zero audience.'

More about Dhaakad

The Razneesh Ghai directorial was released in theatres on 20 May 2022. The film saw Kangana stepping into the shoes of a fierce agent Agni, who battles against the lead antagonist Rudraveer, played by Arjun Rampal. Apart from Kangana and Arjun Rampal, the film also features Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

(Image: Republic)