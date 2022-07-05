'Dhaakad' Producer Reacts To News That He Had To Sell His Office After Film's Failure

Despite major buzz and anticipation around Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, the film bombed at the box office and reportedly minted about Rs 3.77 crore during its theatrical run. There were reports that Deepak Mukut of production banner Soham Rockstar Entertainment incurred deep losses due to which he had to even give away his office space.

Dismissing such 'baseless' rumours, Mukut opened up on what went wrong with Dhaakad, despite it being from a less explored genre of a female-led spy action thriller.

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad producer reacts to the film's box-office failure & losses

In a conversation with Indian Express, Deepak Mukut said that Dhaakad was made with 'a lot of conviction' and even turned out really well. He added, "I don’t know what went wrong but I would like to believe that it’s people’s choice, what they accept and what they do not and what they want to watch as well." Nonetheless, Mukut iterated that they're 'proud' of having made a 'one of its kind film' with 'good conviction'.

Mukut also refuted rumours that suggested he had to give away his office in order to pay back the investors. "These are baseless rumours and absolutely wrong. I have already recovered maximum loss and whatever is left will be recovered in the due course," the producer mentioned.

'Had so many offers': Dhaakad producer on film's OTT release

Following its poor performance at the box office, reports stated that the digital rights of the film were sold at throwaway prices. The producer now claimed that the Razneesh Ghai directorial had several offers for its OTT premiere. Calling the reports 'absolutely untrue', Mukut stated, "I have had so many offers and we have full confidence in our project. After the film’s release, it was sold to Zee5."

For the unversed, Dhaakad showcased Kangana as the fierce agent Agni, while Arjun Rampal played the role of her nemesis Rudraveer. Mounted on a budget of Rs 85 crore, the film also featured Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Dhaakad was released in theatres on May 20, locking horns with Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is now streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5.

