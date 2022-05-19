'Dhaakad' Review: Early Reactions To Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal's Action-entertainer Out

Kangana-Ranaut starrer Dhaakad has now become one of the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2022. While the release of the actioner is just around the corner, the early reviews of the movie have already begun to surface online. Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, was availed of an opportunity to watch the Rajneesh Ghai directorial, and two days before the movie's premiere, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the film.

'One of the Best Action Thrillers': Umair Sandhu

Kangana Ranaut starrer was given whopping four stars by Umair Sandhu, who also while sharing the review, hailed Dhaakad as 'one of the best action thrillers'. He wrote, "Saw #Dhaakad at Overseas Censor Board & it’s One of the Best Action Thriller ever made in India! #KanganaRanaut Stole the Show all the way & No doubt, She is the no. 1 Actress in India now. Plz go & book your tickets now!!!"

'Dhaakad is a winner': Nishit Shaw

Likewise, Film Marketer & Distribution tracker, Nishit Shaw, who also watched the film before its release heaped many praises on his plot and cast. Calling it 'futuristic', Shaw went on to laud every cast member of the film. He stated, "#Dhaakad is POWERFUL. UNCONVENTIONAL. FUTURISTIC. While #KanganaRanaut surpasses VERSATILITY, #ArjunRampal is the MODERN VENOM with #DivyaDutta having her charm. But, it is #SaswataChatterjee who SHINES throughout. HARDCORE ACTION included with GRIPPING".

According to Shaw, Dhaakad has a 'well-balanced' narrative and 'purposeful plot'. He further urged those who love to watch movies on guns and blazes to give it a try. Shaw gave it a 4-star rating and concluded, "It is 2022’s continued effort to add make Bollywood shine after #Attack, #Runway34 etc. #Dhaakad’s BGM enhances the BIG SCREEN experience. Do not miss it if you love GUNS & BLAZES with a purposeful plot. #KanganaRanaut is written all over the film with #ArjunRampal’s own magic. While the film is well-balanced, the climax could offer ‘a lose end’ to some. But on the whole, #Dhaakad is a Winner. From Good Music, and commendable screenplay to consistent writing. Thoroughly enjoyable with a larger than life appeal."

Kangana headlines the main role of a fierce Agent Agni, while Arjun Rampal is the main antagonist Rudraveer. Dhaakad is all set to hit the box office on May 20, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut