'Dhak Dhak': Dia Mirza Shares BTS Pic With Fatima Shaikh; 'Shot In 47 Degrees'

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza is currently busy filming for her upcoming film Dhak Dhak. The film will see Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi and Ratna Pathak Shah's interesting characters embark upon a motorcycle trip to the Himalayas which will be a lifetime ride.

Ever since the film was announced, its lead actors have been actively sharing updates on the film to pique fans' excitement levels. Recently, actor Dia Mirza took to her social media handle and shared a BTS picture featuring Sana Fatima Shaikh from the sets of Dhak Dhak.

Dia Mirza shares BTS pic from Dhak Dhak

On Monday, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle and dropped an unseen pic from the sets of Dhak Dhak. In the picture, Dia is seen hugging her co-actor Fatima Sana Shaikh wearing a black burkha. The cast and crew of the film are shooting in Greater Noida.

Sharing the picture, Dia revealed that they shot the scene at '47 degrees', she wrote in the caption "Safar mein na suffer karne ka ek hee ilaaj hain. Pyaar ❤️🐯💫 Temperature on the day was only 47 degrees !!! # Dhak Dhak Journey #BTS #TravelWithDee @fatimasanashaikh @sanjanasanghi96 #RatnaPathakShah #OutsidersFilms @dudeja_sahaab @pranjalnk @taapsee @dhakdhakjourney @viacom18studios Photo by @khamkhaphotoartist "

The road trip film is helmed by Tarun Dudeja from a script co-written by Dudeja and Parijat Joshi. The film is backed by Viacom18 Studios and Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films.

Dia Mirza shares first look of Dhak Dhak

Earlier, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look of Dhak Dhak. In the picture, all the lead actors were seen posing on a bike. The film's first look hinted at its plot, which will revolve around four women of different age groups, who come from distinct backgrounds and have the same goal.

Sharing the photo, Dia captioned it writing, "So excited about this new journey ❤️💫🌏Join the ride of a lifetime with Dhak Dhak, as four women ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self discovery! @fatimasanashaikh #RatnaPathak @diamirzaofficial @sanjanasanghi96 @viacom18studios #OutsidersFilms @blmpictures @dudeja_sahaab @parijat_joshi @taapsee @ajit_andhare @pranjalnk @aayush_blm"

Image: Instagram@diamirzaofficial