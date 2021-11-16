'Dhamaka': Kartik Aaryan Drops BTS Clip From Sets; Says 'Making Of The Film Is Case Study'

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently super busy promoting his forthcoming action-thriller drama, Dhamaka, recently took to his verified Instagram handle and shared a fun behind-the-scenes video counting the number of cameras on the film's sets. The video revealed that there are eight or more cameras trying to capture the real essence of his character. Kartik mentioned that even the making of his new film is a 'case study in itself'.

In the BTS video clip, Kartik can be seen asking the makers, "There is a sea link. Where is the camera?", to which the makers are quick to reply, "It's not your problem". Kartik, however, curious to know, asks again, "But where is it?". The BTS clip then goes on to show Kartik in his character, news anchor, Arjun Pathak's avatar, while the makers explain to him as he asks, "Ye bhi count hai kya 7 mein (Even this is counted in 7)?" and they respond, "Yes". The video shows the total number of cameras on sets which is more than eight.

Kartik Aaryan drops a fun BTS clip from Dhamaka sets

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the Love Aaj Kal 2 star posted a 26-second video clip, wherein he can be seen donning a black and white hoodie and grey pants in the first half. While in the second half, he sports a grey suit for his character. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "8 x 🎥 or more …. 15 minute long continuous takes…. Even the making of #Dhamaka is a case study in itself. @madhvaniram @netflix_in #19thNov."

More about Dhamaka

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film follows the journey of a news anchor, Arjun Pathak, whose life turns upside down after a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. The anchor then tries to stop the series of fatal events, as chaos and terror ensue. Arjun takes on his professional responsibility while also dealing with a personal crisis, his wife's life being in danger. The film, which is based on the 2013 South Korean film, The Terror Live, will witness an OTT release on November 19, via Netflix. Along with Kartik, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles.

At the film's trailer launch, Kartik stated that it was one of the ‘most challenging’ roles he has taken on in his acting career. He further credited Madhvani for giving him a seamless experience throughout the shoot, noting that the former took his pressure down several notches.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan