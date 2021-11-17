'Dhamaka': Kartik Aaryan Gives Glimpse Into His Character Arjun Pathak's Dreamy Marriage

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Netflix film, Dhamaka. Set to release on Friday, November 19, the actor has been sharing several glimpses from the upcoming movie on social media.

The latest post he shared gave fans and followers a glimpse into his on-screen character's personal life with his wife, Soumya, played by Mrunal Thakur, through his favourite song, that recently took over the internet.

Kartik Aaryan gives a glimpse into his on-screen character from Dhamaka

Kartik Aaryan shared a video on his social media account giving fans a sneak-peek into his character, Arjun Pathak from his upcoming film, Dhamaka. The actor usually shares glimpses of his character as a journalist at TRTV Bharosa 24/7, but recently showed fans a new side of himself. In the video her uploaded, he can be seen sharing some adorable moments with his on-screen wife, Soumya, who is also in the same professional field as him. The trailer showed fans that Arjun Pathak will have to save the city of Mumbai and its inhabitants, for which his wife's life is on risk.

Watch the video here-

The clip gives the audience a glimpse from the duo's wedding, special celebrations like birthdays, and also portrays their goofy side, as they play pranks on each other. All these adorable moments take place against the backdrop of Prateek Kuhad's famous number, Kasoor, who became an internet sensation this year. Calling it his favourite track, the actor penned down a line from the song as his caption and mentioned that it bit the film perfectly. He wrote, "Yahaan Kho bhi Jaun toh main Kya Kasoor Hai mera…. 🎶 One of my most Fav Tracks #Kasoor ❤️fits so perfectly in #Dhamaka 💥"

The actor recently also shared a video, in which he introduced his character, Arjun Pathak to his fans and followers. He delivered a monologue in Hindi which translated to, "You must be wondering who's this man on the TV wearing a suit. What a job man! All the time in control, all the time in the spotlight. He must have many fans. Very successful. But did you ever wonder how much he had to lose in order to achieve success? In fact, what are you willing to lose to be successful? Would you lose your character for power? Lose love for money? Break someone's trust for success? How low can you go to reach the top? How much are you willing to lose to have something?"

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan