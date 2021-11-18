'Dhamaka': Kartik Aaryan's Family Proudly Poses Together At Movie's Screening

The film industry is buzzing with excitement over Kartik Aaryan's forthcoming thriller flick Dhamaka which is set to release on November 19 on Netflix. Starring Aaryan as the ambitious news anchor Arjun Pathak, the movie also features Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role. The trailer and BTS snippets provided by the actor via his official social media were enough to create a sizable hype around the film.

Kartik Aaryan at Dhamaka screening with his family

Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla took to his official Instagram handle to share a few glimpses into the special Dhamaka screening ahead of its OTT release. The screening was attended by actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife filmmaker Tahira Kashyap who had nothing but positive feedback for the family. However, what caught the netizens eye was that the actor had brought along his whole family for the screening.

In the picture, the actor proudly posed with his mother, father and younger sister. The family looked all smiles as they celebrated Kartik Aaryan's forthcoming flick. On the fashion front, the 30-year-old actor kept his look casual as he went for a flannel shirt over a simple black t-shirt paired with blue distressed jeans.

The screening proved to be a success considering the positive response from the attendees namely Ayushmann Khurrana who wrote on his Instagram story, ''Watched #dhamaka last night! Whatta dhamakedaar film and performances!". His wife Tahira also shared her review by writing, ''What a lovely, engaging, thrilling, courageous film! Congratulations @kartikaaryan @madhvaniram @netflix_in. must watch!"

More on Dhamaka

The movie could prove as a career-defining film of the actor as he ventures into a new genre of thriller and action for the first time. Owing to the vigorous promotional activities carried out by the makers, netizens are looking forward to seeing the actor in a serious role.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka stars Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Actors like Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan are set to play significant roles. The movie will witness Pathak's plight in trying to protect his wife whilst performing his professional duties after receiving a call from a terrorist about a bomb threat. Based on the 2013 South Korean film, The Terror Live, the film will release on Netflix on November 19.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan