'Dhamaka': Kartik Aaryan's New Release Sees Fans Dedicating 'Kartik Purnima' Posts For Him

The entire country is immersed in the auspicious celebration of Kartik Purnima where devotees carry out various rituals to honour Lord Vishnu and Radha in various parts of India. On the other hand, cine buffs and in particular Kartik Aaryan's ardent fans are celebrating the success of the actor's latest thriller flick Dhamaka which graced the OTT platform Netflix on November 18, on this occasion. Giving a whole new meaning to the festival of Kartik Purnima, the fans have dedicated the auspicious occasion to the actor in a unique way.

Fans dedicate Kartik Purnima to Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has millions of admirers in the country owing to his charming personality on and off the screen. However, for Ram Madhvani's film, the actor forayed into the thriller space for the first time and managed to win hearts with his stellar performance. Adding to the commendable soundtrack, cast and execution of the movie, the fans have left impressed with Dhamaka.

To celebrate the same, hundreds of fans from across the country came up with unique ways to dedicate the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima to the 30-year-old actor. Many fans expressed their love for the film and the actor by sharing videos, performing rituals and even fasting on the occasion for him. Although the actor has a vast majority of fangirls, several boys have also keenly participated in the celebration as one fanboy observed a fast for the actor.

Hey Kartik Aaryan, I painted these cute bottles for you which lights up just like you light up our world✨✨कार्तिक पूर्णिमा pic.twitter.com/W0PLaOAOqn — Anushri_Shukla007 (@AnushriShukla01) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile, many girls prepared some sweet delicacies for their favourite actor. It was not long before #KartikPurnima showed up at the top of the trending list on Twitter. One user shared a video with the caption, ''Hey, Kartik Aaryan, I painted these cute bottles for you which lights up just like you light up our world कार्तिक पूर्णिमा.'' while another wrote, ''We don’t need a day to celebrate you Kartyik Aaryan but on this beautiful day of Kartik Purnima, celebrating it with this sweet sweet brownie. Hope I could share it with you.”

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा is your day Kartik Aaryan and I would just like to dedicate this song to you♥️🥰 Love you 3000 pic.twitter.com/IHh6VBry8H — Trisha Mishra (@iTrishaM) November 19, 2021

Another fanboy, who also happened to be a Football enthusiast shared a video by writing, ''Football copy: Kartik Aaryan you are my idol and when I got to know that you love football as much as I do, my happiness was roof high! Happy कार्तिक पूर्णिमा ''

Kartik Aaryan you are my idol and when I got to know that you love football as much as I do, my happiness was roof high! Happy कार्तिक पूर्णिमा ♥️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9WyAHzkrFC — K👑 (@FierceKohli) November 19, 2021

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan