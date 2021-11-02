Dhanteras 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini & Others Extend Wishes On The Occasion

While there is still time for Diwali, people all across the country are sending out their wishes on Dhanteras. Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles and sent in their wishes to their fans on the auspicious occasion. From Amitabh Bachchan to Hema Malini and more, stars sent messages of positivity on social media.

For the unversed, The festival of Dhanteras that falls a day before Diwali is considered to be auspicious for the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Kubera, the god of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantari. It is believed that this day brings luck, prosperity, and wealth to the people. Performing the puja according to the muhurat is something that holds great significance. The puja must be performed as per the muhurat timings so that it brings prosperity to the family and the people performing.

Bollywood stars extend greetings on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared greetings on the pious occasion and wrote, “Happy Dhanteras.” Actor Anil Kapoor also shared a poster of Goddess Lakshmi and wrote, “Wishing you’ll a very Happy Dhanteras!” while wishing his fans.

Wishing you’ll a very Happy Dhanteras! pic.twitter.com/gc0c4aYtYk — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 2, 2021

Actor turned politician Hema Malini explained the importance of Dhanteras with a small note on Twitter. While sending out her prayers for families, she wrote, “Dhanteras is celebrated as it is the birthday of Dhanvantri, father of medicine and Ayurveda. The REAL DHAN is our health. So today, let's all pray for each other and our families for the best of health for everyone, physical spiritual emotional mental. *Happy Dhanteras.” Actor Mrunal Thakur shared a bunch of pictures from one of her photoshoots where she is looking beautiful in an endearing outfit. Sending her greetings on the special day, she wrote, “Happy Dhanteras

Dhanteras is celebrated as it is the birthday of Dhanvantri, father of medicine and ayurveda.

The REAL DHAN is our health. So today, let's all pray for each other and our families for the best of health for everyone, physical spiritual emotional mental.



*Happy Dhanteras* 🪔💰 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 2, 2021

Wearing the Mustard Bandhani print Lehenga by my favourite @punitbalanaofficial.” Actor Rubina Dilaik who gained prominence post her stint at a reality show shared a video on Instagram of Goddess Lakshmi who is seen blessing all with wealth and prosperity. “Happy Dhanteras……. Maa Laxmi aap sabhi ko Dhan Daulat aur acha sawasth dein,” she wrote alongside the video. Rashami Desai also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Happy Dhanteras. Have fun but take good care of yourself."

Happy Dhanteras 💰

Have fun but take good care of ur self ❣️#rd — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) November 2, 2021

IMAGE: Instagram/AmitabhBachchan/AnilKapoor/DreamGirlHema/Shutterstock: