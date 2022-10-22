Dhanteras: Kartik Aaryan Performs Pooja, Twinkle Khanna Celebrates With Akshay Kumar

Dhanteras, which is also known as Dhanatrayodashi, marks the beginning of Diwali, the festival of lights. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals, celebrated two days prior to Diwali in the month of Karthik. Devotees mark the auspicious day by worshipping Lord Kuber, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantri and ask for their family's happiness, good health and wealth. While devotees across the country celebrated the festival, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood celebrities also shared a sneak peek into their celebration.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna shared glimpses of her Dhanteras celebration with her actor-husband Akshay Kumar. Khanna shared pictures from her and Kumar's visit to a temple of Lord Ganesha. In the photo, the Mrs Funnybones author wore a red coloured saree with an ivory blouse and adorably looked at Kumar.

The latter donned a cream-coloured kurta with intricate golden work. Another picture featured a Lord Ganesha idol in the background while Twinkle Khanna posed candidly. Sharing the photos, Khanna called Diwali the "best time of the year" and revealed she is glad to be at home during the festive season. She wrote, "The best time of the year and it’s lovely to be home for all the festivities." The actor-author further wished her fans a happy Dhanteras.

Kartik Aaryan does pooja at his home on Dhanteras

Kartik Aaryan is one of the established actors in the industry and on the occasion of Dhanteras, Kartik Aaryan performed pooja at his residence and shared glimpses of the same on Instagram. In the photo, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star wore a purple hoodie while he posed with the pooja setting on a desk in his home. Sharing the photo, the actor sent his best wishes to his fans on Dhanteras.

Shefali Shah celebrated Dhanteras with her husband Harsh Chhaya. The Doctor G actor shared a picture with he husband on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Dhanteras."

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan/@twinklerkhanna