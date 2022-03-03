Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming biographical sports drama, Jhund. Now, just a day ahead of its premiere, the makers of the movie took to YouTube to reveal South actor Dhanush's review of the film. The Atrangi Re star, who has already watched the film stated that he was 'mind-blown' after watching the Nagraj Manjule's directorial.

Dhanush reviews Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund

In the clip shared by the makers, Dhanush hails Jhund as a 'masterpiece'. According to him, apart from the technical aspect of the film, it was the emotion of the movie that left him moved. Furthermore, the South star also recommended the movie to cinemagoers stating it is an 'experience' that everyone should witness.

He said, "I don’t know where to start. Mind-blown, simply mind-blown. Nagraj Manjule is a voice to be heard. I can say thousand technical things about this film that it’s brilliant, it’s about the emotion that triumphs over everything else. It is an experience that everyone should go through. It is a masterpiece and it is going to make a lot of heads turn. I am very happy to have watched this film, and witness this magic. All the children in this film have stolen my heart. Of course Amit ji has done outstanding work, and I am so happy for the entire team."

Take a look at his reaction below:

This comes just days after Amitabh Bachchan revealed the trailer of his upcoming movie Jhund. Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, the film also stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie outlines the exemplary story of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The upcoming biographical sports film is all set to hit the big screens on March 4. While revealing the trailer of Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan used a quirky tagline to brace his fans. Check out the announcement below:

Apart from Jhund, Amitabh has a slew of projects in the pipeline. He will next share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. He also has Runway 34 and Goodbye lined up in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan, @dhanushkraja