Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika-Arjun & More Arrive In Style To Party With Russo Brothers

Quick links:
Atrangi Re co-stars Dhanush & Sara Ali Khan arrived hand-in-hand for the welcome party arranged by Ritesh Sidhwani for the Russo brothers. Dhanush rocked casuals & Sara looked chic in black & olive.
'The Gray Man' actor struck a pose with Anthony Russo at the star-studded party organised by Ritesh Sidhwani.
Anthony Russo & Ann posed in style for the paparazzi. While she looked gorgeous in a black bodycon dress, Anthony donned a black blazer and cherry-coloured pants.
B-Town's popular couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor arrived together in style. While Malaika wore a shimmery purple mini dress, the '2 States' actor looked dashing in a violet shirt and denim.
Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Panday also attended the grand event organised for the Russo Brothers, along with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.
Kiran Rao made a stylish entry at the star-studded party as she opted for a cool black shirt and ivory satin skirt.
Popular B-Town couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput looked adorable together. While Mira's all-black co-ord set looked stunning, the Jersey actor looked dapper in a grey shirt and denim.