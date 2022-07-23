Last Updated:

Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika-Arjun & More Arrive In Style To Party With Russo Brothers

On Friday, Ritesh Sidhwani organised a party for Russo Brothers which was attended by celebs like Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor and more.

Written By
Swati Singh
Sara Ali Khan
1/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Atrangi Re co-stars Dhanush & Sara Ali Khan arrived hand-in-hand for the welcome party arranged by Ritesh Sidhwani for the Russo brothers. Dhanush rocked casuals & Sara looked chic in black & olive.

Anthony Russo
2/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Dhanush, Anthony Russo and wife Ann and more posed together for a group photo.

Dhanush
3/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

'The Gray Man' actor struck a pose with Anthony Russo at the star-studded party organised by Ritesh Sidhwani.

Anthony Russo
4/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anthony Russo & Ann posed in style for the paparazzi. While she looked gorgeous in a black bodycon dress, Anthony donned a black blazer and cherry-coloured pants.

Malaika Arora
5/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

B-Town's popular couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor arrived together in style. While Malaika wore a shimmery purple mini dress, the '2 States' actor looked dashing in a violet shirt and denim.

Chunky Panday
6/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Panday also attended the grand event organised for the Russo Brothers, along with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

Kiran Rao
7/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiran Rao made a stylish entry at the star-studded party as she opted for a cool black shirt and ivory satin skirt.

Shahid Kapoor
8/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Popular B-Town couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput looked adorable together. While Mira's all-black co-ord set looked stunning, the Jersey actor looked dapper in a grey shirt and denim.

Ananya Panday
9/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Keeping it chic, Ananya Panday opted for a checked co-ord set and looked cute.

Malavika Mohanan
10/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malavika Mohanan made a stylish entry at the party. The actor wore an off-shoulder knee-length white dress and she looked nothing less than a diva.

