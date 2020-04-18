Dharma Production Extends Support To COVID-19 Relief Initiatives; Read Details

Dharma Productions recently announced that it will provide support to various relief funds to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus. They will be donating to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and many other NGOs through his banner Dharma Productions. Keep reading to know more details about the company's action.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar's Dharma Suspends Production Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Dharma Productions to donate to PM-CARES

The production house will also be helping out not-for-profit groups such as Give India Fundraisers, GOONJ, Zomato Feeding India, International Association for Human Values (IAHV) and Producers Guild of India. The company also stated that it is the moral responsibility of every individual to help those who are affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. The head of the company also shared a tweet to announce this gesture on his personal Twitter handle.

ALSO READ: Jaaved Jaaferi To Star In Dharma Productions' 'Takht'

The official statement released by Dharma Productions mentioned that since last month, India has decided to stand united in this decision to stay home and stay safe. But there is still so much more to do to win against this dreaded infection. As the lockdown was recently extended by the authorities, the situation is only going to get more and more harder for everyone, especially for those workers and technicians who are relying on daily wages for their livelihood. The statement also mentioned that the current situation looks scary for such workers as they worry about their next meal in the absence of work. Therefore, the production house has decided to contribute as much as it can.

Dharma Production has come together to extend its support to the various causes initiated by the government and to a host of NGOs to help those affected by this coronavirus pandemic. The company also requested everyone to stay united in this fight against the novel coronavirus by staying home and staying safe.

ALSO READ: Dharma Productions' Instagram Handle Indicates That 'The Dark Times' Lie Ahead

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Is NOT Doing Sourav Ganguly Biopic And Neither Is Dharma Productions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.