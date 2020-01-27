Dharma Productions' Instagram Handle Indicates That 'The Dark Times' Lie Ahead

Instagram is one of the most preferred social media platforms of Bollywood celebs in context to make official statements regarding movies and songs, as fans tend to respond to such updates. However, some filmmakers prefer to create mysteries with several creative Instagram posts so as to create anticipation about a movie or series. Recently, Dharma Productions also decided to create some mystery by building a unique Instagram feed.

Dharma Productions recently created a unique feed on their official Instagram handle. They created an Instagram feed by breaking a single big picture into several small pictures. The pictures, when seen together, turn out to be a frame of broken glass with glass pieces having a red stain. The words written on the frame read, 'The Dark Times Begin Now'. It was interesting to take a glimpse of the comment section on these posts as fans made different kinds of guesses regarding the posts.

Some are anticipating it as a series while on the other hand, a few are considering it to be a new Dharma movie. However, there were no signs of what the posts are all about. It would be interesting for fans to see what Dharma Productions is coming up with.

The posts also indicate it to be something dark or even horror as it has a dark background to it and even the text depicts the same. The speculations around these posts are many, however, what these posts are all about can only be known after Dharma Productions speaks about it.

Dharma Productions upcoming movies

Dharma Productions is coming up with five new movies this year. This includes Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Gujan Saxena, Sooryavanshi, Brahamastra, SherShaah, and Takht.

Picture courtesy: Dharma Productions Instagram

