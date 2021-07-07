Dharmendra And Jeetendra Pay Heartfelt Tribute To The Late Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar

The Bollywood industry is deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar took his last breath on July 7, 2021, in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, at 98. The Tragedy King's burial took place at Juhu's Qabrastan. Dharmendra and Jeetendra paid tribute to the late actor and extended condolences to Dilip Kumar's wife and veteran actor Saira Banu. Dharmendra and Jeetendra also expressed their grief while talking to ANI.

Dharmendra pays tribute to veteran actor Dilip Kumar

Dharmendra, at Dilip Kumar's Mumbai residence, talked to ANI. While sharing his grief, Dharmendra said, "I have lost my brother today. I will live with his memories in my heart.". Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar co-starred in several films, including Jwaar Bhata, Anokha Milan, and Paari. Dharmendra also took to his social media handles to pay his tribute to the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. He wrote, "Extremely sad to lose my most affectionate brother in the industry. Jannat naseeb ho , Hamare Dalip Sahab ko 🙏". Dharmendra shared a photo with Dilip Kumar in which Dilip Kumar was seen kissing Dharmendra on his cheek.

Jeetendra extends condolences to Dilip Kumar's family

Bollywood actor Jeetendra also shared how deeply saddened he was by Dilip Kumar's demise. While talking to ANI, Jeetendra shared, "What can I say about this legend, Dilip Kumar Saheb, who showed us the way. Who showed us how it's done with so much grace and elan. He has been an inspiration to people like me who have aspired to be like him in every possible way.".

Jeetendra extended his condolences to Dilip Kumar's family. The Swarag Se Sundar actor said, "His love and warmth is unmatched and there will never be another like him. He was not just a genius on screen but also a great friend and a gem of a person. His contribution to cinema and our lives is huge.". He further expressed how he will miss the Tragedy King and said, "I will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace. Condolences to the entire family and Sairaji.". Jeetendra collaborated with Dilip Kumar in 1986's Dharm Adhikari and 1994's Ghar Ki Izzat.

IMAGE: JEETENDRA AND DHARMENDRA'S INSTAGRAM AND DILIP KUMAR'S TWITTER

