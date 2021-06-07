Dharmendra Calls Dilip Kumar 'ek Nek Rooh Insaan' As He Prays For His Speedy Recovery

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been in the ICU after he complained of breathlessness a few days ago. The Ram Aur Shyam star was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and is kept on oxygen support. Recently, Dilip Kumar's friend and fellow actor Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle and urged fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

Dharmendra urges fans to pray for Dilip Kumar's health

Ever since the news of Dilip Kumar's ill health broke out on the internet, people started praying for his speedy recovery. Bollywood actor Dharmendra took to his social media handle earlier today and shared a throwback picture with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, where they could be seen smiling and having a conversation. Dharmendra captioned the picture, "Dosto, Dalip Sahab ek nek rooh insaan...ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka."

Dosto, Dalip Sahab💕 ek nek rooh insaan...ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aDx1NLu78e — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021

Yamla Pagla Deewana actor Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle on Sunday as well, June 17, and had shared another throwback picture with Dilip Kumar. In the black and white image, Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar could be seen smiling and posing for the camera. His caption for this post read, "Maalik se Dua keejiye mere pyaare bhai ...hamare Yusuf Sahib jald sehat yaab ho jaayen." Fans and followers replied to Dharmendra's latest tweets and stated that they have been praying for Dilip Sahab's speedy recovery as well.

Maalik se Dua 🙏 keejiye mere pyaare bhai ...hamare Yusuf Sahib jald sehat yaab ho jaayen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9ECrNIZyB7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 6, 2021

Dilip Kumar's health update

The Mughal-E-Azam actor is currently admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai. He is on oxygen support for the past couple of days, ever since he complained of breathlessness. Dilip Kumar's wife actor Saira Banu stated that Dilip Sahab is doing well and that they are getting all the routine tests done. She revealed that he had been a little unwell over the past couple of days which is why the family got him admitted to the non-COVID hospital. Banu further mentioned that the doctors are doing X-rays, blood tests, and other tests under the guidance of cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale. Recently, a statement posted on Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle read, "Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heartfelt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah".

Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards.

Saab is stable.

Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

