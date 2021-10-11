Dharmendra Calls His 1st Car 'beloved Baby' As He Poses With Vintage FIAT Model; WATCH

Veteran actor Dharmendra took to social media to introduce his fans to his very first car which he maintained in a good condition to this date. Earlier, the actor had revealed the back story of buying a car when he was still young yet an established actor in Bollywood. Check out the video uploaded by the actor here.

Dharmendra shows off his first car

Taking to his Instagram on October 11, the 85-year-old actor shared a video of him showing off his first car to his online fans. He revealed that he bought a black FIAT for just ₹18,000 which was considered a good deal of money at that time. He said in the video, ''Hi friends, my first car. I bought it for ₹18,000 only. In those days, ₹18,000 was a great thing. I have kept it nicely. Looks good? Pray for it, it should always be with me''. He shared the video with the caption,

''Friends, FIAT my first car….. my beloved baby….God’s great blessing to a struggler 🙏''

The veteran actor had appeared on a special episode of Indian Idol Season 11 and candidly spoken about the struggling phase of his career. He revealed that he would travel by cycle when one of his friends insisted he buys a car. After considering his financial situation, the actor played it safe and bought the black FIAT stating that he needed to buy a car that he would not regret later.

More on Dharmendra

The National award-winning actor is touted as one of the most prominent figures in the Indian film industry with a number of blockbuster films under his name. Known as the 'He-man' of Bollywood, he is recognized manly for his roles and action sequences in the 60s and 70s. Some of his most popular films include Phool Aur Patthar, Chandan Ka Palna, Baharon Ki Manzil, Aaye Din Bahar Ke and more.

The veteran actor is all set to grace the big screen soon with the sequel to his blockbuster film titled Apne 2. He will share the screen with his sons Sunny, Bobby, and grandson Karan Deol.

Image: Instargam/@aapkadharam