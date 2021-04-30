Dharmendra Celebrates 28 Years Of 'Damini', Shares Unforgettable Scene

Veteran actor Dharmendra posted a very special still from Sunny Deol's 1993 movie, Damini, as the movie completes 28 years. He shared a picture of Meenakshi Seshadri and Sunny in the movie marking a very iconic scene. Meenakshi can be seen clinging to Sunny Deol's shoulder as he stares angrily at the men chasing her. The particular still shown in the picture, is from the scene when Damini Gupta, played by Meenakshi Seshadri, escapes from the mental asylum. She runs into an alcoholic, Govind Srivastava, played by Sunny Deol, who saves her from being put into the institution.

Dharmendra celebrates 28 years of Damini with iconic still

Fans gushed over the unforgettable scene in the comments section. They dropped several red heart emojis and clapping emojis. One fan shared a personal experience that they shared with the movie. "Sunny Deol in this movie was the reason, I decided to become a lawyer", they wrote. Another called it a very good movie. The picture received more than 35,000 likes.

The plot of Damini

When Damini gets married to Shekhar Gupta, played by Rishi Kapoor, a wealthy businessman she moves into his huge mansion where she would live a life of luxury. On the auspicious occasion of Holi, she catches Shekhar's brother Rakesh, played by Ashwin Kaul, sexually assaulting a young maid and quickly informs her husband. Before Shekhar can reach the crime scene, the accused flees from there.

The entire Gupta family decides to hide the incident to avoid letting society know about the shameful crime committed by one of their sons. Damini decides against this and reports the incident to the police. As soon as the matter is taken in court, Damini, the witness, is shown as a mentally unstable person. Soon, Damini is sentenced to spend two weeks in a mental asylum.

When she's unable to bear all the torture inflicted on her in the institution, she decides to escape. In her attempt to run away, she stumbles into Govind Srivastava, an alcoholic. He defends and saves her from the goons trying to capture her. Damini learns that Govind is actually a lawyer and persuades him to fight her case. The alcoholic lawyer agrees and reopens the case in court. When the assaulted young maid succumbs to her injuries at the hospital, the police declares her, dead by suicide. Govind proves otherwise and ends up winning the case.

