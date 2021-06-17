Dharmendra Croons His Favourite Song In Latest Video, Fans Pour Love

Veteran actor Dharmendra who is often seen treating fans with some amazing videos from his farmhouse recently surprised all with his new skills. He took to Instagram and shared a video while giving a glimpse of his singing talent. In the video, the actor took a stroll down memory lane and crooned to the iconic hit track Abhi Na Jao Chodhkar.

Dharmendra croons his favourite songs, fans shower love

The actor dedicated the song to all his fans whom he mentioned has always shown their love on his social media posts. “My favourite song. Friends, love you for your loving response to my previous post," he wrote. Soon after the video, fans could not hold on to the happiness of seeing the legendary actor singing the track so beautifully and they poured in their love for him.

One of the users showered her blessings on the actor and wrote, “Love you sir, aap Isi tarah haste aur muskurate rahen hmesa. (May you always smile like this)” Another user praised his style and wrote, “You are class apart!!! So sweet.” One of his fans was taken aback by the kind of love he holds for all. “Sir you are literally the sweetest...aap sab logon ko itna pyaar karte ho bhagwan aapko hamesha pyaar de. (You love everybody, may God always pour his love on you)” he wrote while thanking Dharmendra. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “What a lovely song god bless u love u so much Dharamji.”

The original track can also be heard in the background. The evergreen Abhi na jao chhod kar was sung by Asha Bhosle and Late Mohammed Rafi for the 1961 released movie 'Hum Dono', which starred Dev Anand and Sadhna. A few days back, the 85-year-old star shared a video of him exercising in a swimming pool. Through the video, he informed all about getting started with water aerobics along with yoga and some light exercise to keep him healthy and safe amid the pandemic. "Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes I have started water aerobics," he had posted. Dharmendra who has been staying in his farmhouse for quite a long time, previously, also shared the idyllic video from the roof of his farmhouse while giving a view of the picturesque landscape and amazing weather.

IMAGE: AAPKADHARAM/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.