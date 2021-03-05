Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar; Spot Celebs In THIS Star-studded Rare Pic

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, on Thursday, took to his social media handle and shared a star-studded throwback picture, which featured a handful of popular celebs of the 70s' and the 80s'. In the blur photo, Dharmendra can be seen posing with celebrities like actor Dilip Kumar and singers Noor Jehan and Lata Mangeshkar. The photo also featured Noor Jehan's daughter Henna, Suraiya and music-director Kalyanji. Instagramming the picture, Dharmendra wrote a Hindi caption, which read, "In hastiyon ke qadmon mein... iss haqeeqat ka yaqeen nehin hota (In the footsteps of these celebrities... can not believe in this reality)". Take a look at the picture below:

Dharmendra shares a star-studded throwback pic:

READ | Owners Of Dilip Kumar & Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Houses In Pakistan Reject Govt's Offer

As soon as the throwback-picture was added to the social media wall of the veteran actor, it received an overwhelming response. Within a few hours, it bagged more than 45k double-taps; and is still counting. A section of fans went gaga over the picture while a few flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons. An Instagram user wrote, "What a great memory with the pics" while another asserted, "Alla legends in 1 frame". Many fans requested the actor to keep sharing such unseen and rare pictures.

READ | Dharmendra's Tweet About Feeling Sad Concerns Fans; Check Reactions Here

Interestingly, it is not the first time when the 85-year-old actor has taken a stroll down memory lane. Via his verified social media handle, he keeps posting throwback pictures. In December 2020, on late actor-producer Raj Kapoor's 96th birth anniversary, Dharmendra had shared a black-and-white format picture, which they can be seen sharing a hearty laugh, presumably at a party. Similarly, on Dilip Kumar's 98th birthday, Dharmendra had shared a rare picture to extend his wishes.

READ | Veteran Actor Dharmendra Shares Video Working On His Land With Farmers; Has A Message

Apart from throwback pictures, featuring popular celebs and his co-stars, his wall also has a handful of self-portraits. The Sholay actor also interacts with his fans via video-post. His latest video-post was shared a day before Valentine's Day. In the clip, he was seen extending wishes to wrestler Sangram Singh as the latter was visiting his Dhaba He-Man, which is situated in Karnal, Haryana.

READ | Dharmendra Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His House And A Lovely Looking Garden; Watch Video

(Image source: Dharmendra IG/ Dilip Kumar Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.