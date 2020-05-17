After calf's birth, Dharmendra shares story of tree at farm; Esha has sweet observation

Citizens living in the major cities often love to travel to the remote parts of the country to experience a more peaceful surrounding and enjoy a natural setting. However, with the lockdown for COVID-19 bringing all travel plans to a halt, one will have to wait before setting off for the next trip. While at home, they can, however, experience the village life courtesy Dharmendra.

The veteran, who loves to spend time at his farmhouse, has been posting interesting videos and pictures of his activities. Right from growing fruits and vegetables, gardening, riding a tractor and enjoying the chirping of the birds, the Sholay star has been living the village life with elan.

The actor’s two latest posts offered another interesting glimpse into this aspect of his life. A few days ago, Dharmendra shared how the cow at his farm had given birth to a healthy calf. He quipped how the mother was not allowing him to come close to the newborn.

In his most recent post, Dharmendra shared with his followers the story of a tree at his farm. In a video, he is heard saying that the bamboo tree was extremely tall. However, it had fallen down recently and he proivided it a new spot.

He was confident of revamping and giving the tree a new life. In his caption, Dharmendra had an innocent reaction of how it had become a habit for him ‘tweet anything’ as he sent his love for fans.

His daughter Esha Deol had a sweet observation and wrote how she loved his dungarees attire.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dharmendra had played a cameo in his Sholay director Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirch earlier this year. The movie had also starred wife, actor-politician Hema Malini.

