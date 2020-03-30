Dharmendra Reminisces His College Days, Says He Feels Guilty For Deceiving His Father

Dharmendra on Sunday graced the sets of a music reality show, where he shared some bittersweet memories from his school and college days. He shared an instance when he scored very less marks during an exam at the college. He was so disappointed with his scores that he bribed the head-clerk to ensure that the exam mark sheet does not reach his father. However, things did not go as planned, and Dharmendra's family learnt about his scores. Although he apologised for his mistake to his mother and father, however, the actor still feels guilty for deceiving his parents, especially his father.

Dharmendra who studied at Government Senior Secondary School at Lalton Kalan, Ludhiana, was reportedly a focused student during his higher-secondary school. He used to score good numbers and was reportedly one of the best students in school. However, once he went to study at Ramgarhia College, Phagwara, his focus started shifting, which led to him scoring miserably in an exam in college. However, Dharmendra completed his college in 1952.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dharmendra was last seen in Amardeep Singh Gill's Jora: The Second Chapter. The movie, starring Japji Khaira, Guggu Gill, Mahie Gill, Dharmendra, and others in the lead, narrates the riveting tale of Punjab's local gangsters, policemen and political leaders. The movie, released in March 2020, reportedly managed to impress the audience with its intriguing storyline and acting performances by all its lead characters.

