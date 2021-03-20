Dharmendra Gets First Dose Of COVID Vaccine As Maharashtra Witnesses Record-spike In Cases

Veteran actor Dharmendra took to Twitter on March 19, 2021, to share a video of himself getting vaccinated. Since Dharmendra's age (85) falls under the bracket of people who are eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine, he took the shot as a safety precaution. This video of him getting vaccinated came only a day after Maharashtra recorded a spike in the number of single-day cases threatening to send the state into another dreaded lockdown. Dharmendra said that he had not shared the video in a bid to show-off but rather to make people aware of the importance of vaccination.

Dharmendra gets COVID vaccine

In the video, Dharmendra can be seated on a chair while a health care worker is standing with the vaccine. The health care worker asks him a few questions pertaining to pre-existing health conditions. After getting the needful answers, the health care worker goes ahead with the task at hand. After receiving the shot, Dharmendra can be seen telling his viewers that it is important to get the vaccine and wear a mask as the situation is escalating. He further said in his caption that it was his tweet that gave him the push to go and get vaccinated. He was referring to a tweet he had made earlier in the day.

In his earlier tweet, Dharmendra had shared a throwback black-and-white selfie of his sitting with chopped watermelons and a knife on. Dharmendra captioned his photo as "Mask laga kar baith..... tere tarboz koi nahin kharede ga.......lock down ko lock karna hai ..... to do gaz ki doori aur mask zarori, (wear a mask and sit, nobody is going to buy your watermelons, we have to lock the lockdown, maintain social distance and wear a mask)". His two tweets stressed the importance of being as careful and vigilant as possible.

The actor's message came a day after Maharashtra reported 25,833 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a new high for the state, exceeding the existing single-day high of 24,886 cases reported on September 11, last year. Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Satish Kaushik, Nikki Tamboli, Rituparna Sengupta and others have tested positive recently. They all are presently quarantined.