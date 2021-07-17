Dharmendra Gets Teary-eyed On Set Of 'Indian Idol 12', Remembers Late Actor Dilip Kumar

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently appeared as a guest on Indian Idol 12. As the show often follows a theme to pay their tribute to several stars of the entertainment industry, Dharmendra and Anita Raj were invited to the episode of the show dedicated to the late veteran actor Dilip Kumar. Dharmendra got emotional on the show while he shared his grief about the demise of Dilip Kumar.

Dharmendra gets emotional while remembering late actor Dilip Kumar

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. Dharmendra, who has closely known the actor and has followed his footsteps, got teary-eyed while speaking on the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12. The official Instagram handle of Sony TV shared an IGTV video of the upcoming show. In the video, Dharmendra can be seen remembering Dilip Kumar. He said, "Abhi sadme se ubhare nahi hai. Main to nahi ubhra hu. Wo meri jaan the.", which translates to, "I have not overcome the loss of Dilip Kumar. He was very dear to me.". The Sholay actor further told how Dilip Kumar inspired him for his acting career. He said how the first film that he watched in his life was of Dilip Kumar, which also made him choose his career. Dharmendra revealed that he felt lucky to had had the chance to meet Dilip Kumar soon after he entered the entertainment industry.

The Apne actor further talked about Dilip Kumar and said that, he was not only a commendable artist but a great human being as well. He then revealed how Dilip Kumar inspired him in his career, and now all he can do is pay his tribute to the veteran actor. Dharmendra further prayed for Dilip Kumar and extended his condolences to his wife Saira Bano and family.

Indian Idol 12 special episode

Anita Raj accompanied Dharmendra in the Dilip Kumar special episode of Indian Idol 12. Aditya Narayan hosted the show while Sonu Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Anu Malik were on the judging panel. The show paid tribute to the late veteran actor Dilip Kumar by singing songs from his Bollywood films. The show will air on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

IMAGE: DHARMENDRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.