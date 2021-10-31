Dharmendra Gives A Tour Of A Spot In Himachal Where He Used To Shoot; WATCH

Veteran actor Dharmendra took a trip down memory lane on his tour to Himachal Pradesh as he visited a famous spot where he used to shoot films. The actor shared the fond moment with his fans via social media. The Sholay actor is known for sharing photographs and anecdotes from the past featuring some of the notable personalities from the film industry.

Dharmendra visits the Atal Tunnel

Taking to his Instagram on October 31, the 85-year-old actor shared a video that gives a glimpse into his trip to Himachal Pradesh after 20 years. The veteran actor also visited the Atal Tunnel where he would shoot on the snow peaks. In the video, he was seen marvelling at the phenomenal structure of the tunnel and giving a salute to the people who worked towards constructing it. He also stood in front of the tunnel and gave a thumbs up.

In the caption, Dharmendra did not fail to mention the hard work of all the workers towards constructing the 'wonderful tunnel'. He wrote, ''Friends , here we use to shoot on the snow peaks…. Now this 9 and half kilometres great 👍 ATAL TUNNEL is not less than any wonder 💭 . I Salute to everyone who participated in the construction of this wonderful tunnel 👍 A LOVELY TRIP TO BEAUTIFUL HIMACHAL AFTER NEARLY 20 YEARS. 🙏''

More on Dharmendra

Known to be an avid social media user, the veteran actor provides a piece of Indian cinematic history to his followers as he narrates never-heard-before anecdotes on the photo-sharing platform. Recently, Dharmendra took to his Instagram to share an interesting story about how he tried to establish a production company with director Dulal Guha and actor Tanuja, however, the trio failed miserably after coming up with an unintentionally funny name for the company. He wrote,

'' One day, Suddenly we planned a film production together… while deciding the name of our company. We thought…D for Dulal Da…. D for Dharmendra and T for Tanuja …..So beautifully written name …… turnd out …..(DDT PRODUCTION) then suddenly we realised…(DDT IS SOMETHING TO KILL THE JERMS) so we laughed and laughed and the idea of film production got shelved''

Image: Instagram/@aapkadharam