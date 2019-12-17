Dharmendra Expresses Gratitude To Fans, Says 'The Affection Should Never Seize', Watch

Bollywood’s evergreen and legendary actor Dharmendra celebrated his 84th birthday on December 8. Known for his impeccable work and versatile roles, Dharmendra ranks as one of the most celebrated actors even today. On his birthday, be it his son Sunny Deol’s emotional post for him, or his peers in the industry, social media is flooding with birthday wishes for Dharmendra. On Tuesday, December 17, the Sholay actor took to his social media to share a video, thanking his fans for the unconditional love they pour on him.

Dharmendra says he never wants the love and affection to end

On the occasion of his birthday, Esha Deol also shared a throwback picture of Dharmendra, before sharing the pictures from the celebration. Actors Sanjay Kapoor and Celina Jaitley also commented on the post and wished Dharmendra on his special day. With so much love on his birthday, the Dharam Veer actor, on December 17, shared an emotional video on his social media handle, thanking his fans for the immense love they have for him. "For those who sent in wishes on my special day, be in from India or across the world, my well-wishers, my followers, I would love to thank you all", he said. He also added that he does not want the tale of love to ever end. Have a look at his video here.

Here's how Dharmendra celebrated his 84th birthday

