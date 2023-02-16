Dharmendra Has The Humblest Reply To A Troll That Called Him ‘struggling Actor’

Actor Dharmendra recently won the internet when he responded to a troll on social media in the humblest way possible. The actor shared his character's first look from the upcoming web series Taj – Divided by Blood on Twitter on Wednesday (February 15).

Dharmendra is playing the role of Sheikh Salim Chisti in the show and looked almost unrecognisable in a long robe, turban and long white beard. Reacting to the picture, a Twitter user commented, "Why is he behaving like a struggling actor?"

The Sholay actor replied to the troll and said, "Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me every one is struggling………Resting means …..end of your loving dreams…. end of your beautiful journey."

Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me every one is struggling………Resting means …..end of your loving dreams…. end of your beautiful journey 🙏 . — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

Several fans took notice of Dharmendra's humble reply. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Sir this humility is what is needed the most nowadays. The world needs more and more humbleness. Keep spreading love sir. You are a role model to billions."

Dharmendra responded to the fan, "Kuldeep, I always pray for love peace and harmony. Social media is the best media to spread an atmosphere for such a noble cause. God bless you."

kuldeep, i always pray for love peace and harmony. Social media is the best media to spread an atmosphere for such a noble cause. God bless you 🙏 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

More about Taj - Divided by Blood

Taj - Divided by Blood is a fictionalised story based on actual occurrences. The series is a revelatory account of the inner workings and succession drama that took place in the sacred spaces of the Mughal Empire.

The story follows King Akbar's (Naseeruddin Shah) rule as he searches for a deserving heir. It dramatises the rise and fall of succeeding generations, displaying the great dynasty's beauty and savagery, their love of the arts, poetry, and architecture, as well as their incredibly callous decisions about their own family in the pursuit of power.

Directed by Ronald Scalpello, Taj - Divided by Blood features Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa, and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim.