Dharmendra Introduces Grandson Rajveer, New-comer To Debut With Rajshri Productions

Dharmendra's grandson Rajveer Deol is all set to make his debut with Rajshri Productions' upcoming project. Dharmendra took to his social media handles this morning to announce the news of Rajveer's big Bollywood debut. The veteran actor also asked his followers to shower him with the same love as they have showered on him.

In the Instagram post, Dharmendra added a few photographs of Rajveer Deol's headshots and a monochrome picture. He wrote in the caption that he was introducing his grandson to the world of cinema along with Avnish Barjatya who will be making his directional debut with Rajveer's film.

He then humbly requested his followers to shower "the same love and affection" on both of them as they have on him. He ended the caption by wishing them luck and wrote "Good luck and God bless." READ | Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol all set to make his debut with Rajshri Productions

Dharmendra's followers showered their love in the comments for his grandson and many of them said he was "handsome" just like him. One of them wrote, "Fantastic genes you have Gorgeous grandsons. Good luck" while the other wrote "Blueprint of young Sunny Deol". Mary Kom actor Darshan Kumaar added red hearts in comments and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor Saheer Bamba also showed her support in the comments.

Meanwhile, the Rajshri productions also made an announcement regarding the same in their Instagram post. Upon sharing the picture of Rajveer's headshot they wrote in the caption "Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming of the age love story. A beautiful journey waits ahead".

The yet-to-be-titled movie marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya debut as director and he has also penned the script for the same. Speaking about Rajveer's acting with Hindustan Times, Avnish said Rajveer spoke with his eyes and had a silent charisma. He said Rajveer was tremendously hard-working and the more time they spent talking about the project, the more he began to see Rajveer as the protagonist in his film.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol show support for Rajveer Deol's debut

Rajveer Deol's father Sunny Deol also made the announcement and wrote "My son Rajveer starts his journey as an actor.Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming -of-age love story.A beautiful journey awaits ahead". Rajveer's uncle Bobby Deol also extended his support and he wrote in a tweet "On the way to realize his dream ...Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol & Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead".

On the way to realise his dream ...Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol & Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead #SoorajBarjatya #RajveerDeol #AvnishBarjatya @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol @thedeol @AbhayDeol pic.twitter.com/lzy9tXZy8l — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) March 31, 2021

