Dharmendra Lauds Grandson Karan Deol's 'milansaar Fitrat' As Latter Interacts With Kids

Dharmendra is greatly proud of his grandson Karan Deol as he often makes it clear through his gestures. From visiting Karan on the sets of his debut film to signing a film with him, Dharmendra thoroughly supports him. The Sholay actor recently praised his grandson for his humble and friendly nature. He also blessed him and said that the Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor has got this nature in legacy.

Dharmendra praises his grandson for his friendly nature

Earlier this week, Dharmendra took to his official Twitter handle to share a video of Karan Deol, who was once snapped in the city by the paparazzi. In the video, Karan was seen getting out of his car when some children approached him for some photos. Karan smiled towards the camera while posing with them. Karan then bid his little fans goodbye and entered a building when the paparazzi asked him to pose again. The children again asked the actor for photos, to which he agreed with a smile.

Dharmendra, in his tweet, mentioned how Karan met his little fans with a smile and wrote, "karan , milansaar fitrat ye….. wirse mein naseeb hoie hai tujhe.", which translates to, "Karan, you have got this humble and friendly nature in legacy. He further wrote, "keep it up it’s his great blessing . Love you". Continuing the thread, the Apne actor wrote, "Karan , love you. You are as humble as your great Grand mother. It is her greatest blessing not only to her loving family but to every human being on this earth keep it up.". Karan replied to the tweet and wrote, "Love you bade Papa".

pic.twitter.com/RWdUH6dBCA karan , milansaar fitrat ye….. wirse mein naseeb hoie hai tujhe….. keep it up 👍 it’s his great blessing 👋 . Love you. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 25, 2021

Karan Deol's trivia

Karan Deol is the son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol. The actor made his Bollywood debut his father's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019 opposite Sahher Bambba. The 30-year-old actor now has two films in his pipeline. He is recently resumed the shoot for his upcoming film Velley. He will also star in the upcoming film Apne 2 alongside Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and Sunny Deol. The film is set to release in 2022 as its initial release dat was postponed in May, 2021. The film was announced last year.

IMAGE: KARAN DEOL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.