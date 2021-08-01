Dharmendra, Neetu Kapoor And Other Bollywood Celebs Mark Friendship Day With Quirky Posts

Friendship Day is celebrated all over the world on the first Sunday of August every year. This year too, various Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and celebrated Friendship Day in their own unique ways. Take a look.

Bollywood celebrates Friendship Day

Veteran actor Dharmendra took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the iconic friend duo Jai and Veeru from Sholay. The photo featured Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan sitting on a scooter. As he shared the photo, he wrote "Happy Friendship Day 💕💕💕💕💕🙏"

Shakti Kapoor also took to his Instagram account and celebrated Friendship Day in quite an amusing post. He uploaded an artwork image of famous Bollywood villains, including him as the comic villain Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna, late Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh from Sholay, late Amrish Puri as Mogambo from Mr India and many others.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor in an adorable throwback picture, in which they are seen sitting in a pose similar to that of Mickey and Minnie mouse.

Karisma Kapoor celebrated both Friendship Day and Sisters Day she shared an unseen throwback photo of herself getting ready with sister Kareena Kapoor helping her out. As she shared the picture, the older Kapoor sister wrote "Always at it together, Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun@kareenakapoorkhan #love you most #happy sisters day #happy friendship day."

Actor Amrita Rao shared a picture of her baby boy and her husband as her son turned nine months old. As she shared the pictures, she wrote "Friendship in the Air 🤗❤️ Today on Friendship's Day our little friend you turn 9 months !! #veer🧿

First those 9 months you were inside me & today you complete 9 months in our arms!. In these 18 months of our friendship, you have taught Anmol & me SO MUCH every single day !!. The most satisfying parts for me are when I can cook you all your meals and see you lick the platter clean, and of course putting you to sleep feels like winning Gold at the Olympics."

Image: Dharmendra's Instagram

