Dharmendra Opens Up On Why He Rejected Hit Films 'Anand' And 'Zanjeer'

Dharmendra is regarded as one of the most revered veteran actors in the film industry, having worked in dozens of hit films during the course of his long acting career. He has been quite upfront about his film career that has been followed by generations of people across the country. In his recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the versatile actor shared a few unknown details about some of the hit films that were first offered to him, which include Anand and Zanjeer. Dharmendra also revealed the reasons why he ended up rejecting these movies.

Why Dharmendra rejected Zanjeer and Anand

Many actors have often opened up about having rejected certain films that eventually became major hits, and Dharmendra has divulged a few intriguing details about his own share of rejected offers. He recalled in his conversation that he had rejected Prakash Mehra’s Zanjeer due to a personal reason. The said reason involved his aunt, who did not want him working with Mehra, who directed the film. He said that his aunt previously had a conflict with Mehra and said that Dharmendra would work with him over her “dead body”.

Anand, which was another massive success that he had rejected, was directed by filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Dharmendra said that the director was a “very close friend” for him and that they had done several films together. The actor by his own confession had agreed to do the film after he “fell in love” with the script of Anand. However, he later found out that another actor had been cast for his role and began insisting “Hrishida” to cast him back. Eventually, the film was made with Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, and the actor does not have any “hard feelings” against the director. He also said that he misses the filmmaker.

Both the films eventually went on to become classic hits, which are watched by many fans to date. Dharmendra has acted in a long list of popular films including Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Yamla Pagla Deewana and its following sequels, Return of Jewel Thief and many more. The actor has been felicitated with some of the prestigious awards for his contribution to Indian cinema.