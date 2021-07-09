Dharmendra Pays Emotional Tribute To Dilip Kumar, Shares Anecdotes From Early-career Days

Veteran actor Dharmendra who was quite close to legendary late actor Dilip Kumar recently took to Twitter and posted a video while recalling old anecdotes with the actor. Just a few days after the unfortunate demise of Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra recalled finding his glimpse in the film posters and later asking himself if he could be like the late actor. Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, July 7 at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after facing a prolonged illness.

Dharmendra pays emotional tribute to late Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife veteran actor Saira Bano. He was laid to rest with full state honours in Juhu's cemetery in the evening on the same day. In a video clip on Twitter, Dharmendra is heard saying, "Naukri karta, cycle pe aata jaata, filmi posters mein apni jhalak dekhta, raaton ko jaagta, anhone khwab dekhta, subah utkar aayne se puchta 'mai Dilip Kumar ban sakta hun kya?' (He had a job, would use a cycle for commuting, found a glimpse of himself in film posters, stay awake at night, have unique dreams, would wake up in the morning look at the mirror and ask, 'Can I be Dilip Kumar?'."

Dosto, Dalip Sahab ki rukhsati par ... mere ...aap ke runde runde jazbaat ye ... uss Azeem fankar... uss neek rooh insaan ko.... ek Shradhanjali hai 🙏. woh chale gaye ..un ki yaadein na ja payegi🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZEc1CNs8xL — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 9, 2021

He captioned his post, "Dosto, Dalip Sahab ki rukhsati par ... mere ...aap ke runde runde jazbaat ye ... uss Azeem fankar... uss neek rooh insaan ko.... ek Shradhanjali hai. woh chale gaye ..un ki yaadein na ja payegi (While we send off Dalip Sahab with our rushing emotions, I pay the artiste, the pure souled person a tribute. He left but his memories will never fade)."

Dharmendra who even visited the late actor to pay his homage for the last time had shared a picture with the late actor's body and penned his thoughts on his friend’s departure. "Saira ne jab kaha. 'Dharam , dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai' Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. Dosto , mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon (When Saira Banu told me, 'Look Dharam, sahab has closed his eyes, I felt heartbroken my friends! I do not know how to show off, but I cannot control my emotions. I just say what I feel like, treating everyone as my own) (sic),” he wrote then.

Saira ne jab kaha. “ Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai “ Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare🙏 pic.twitter.com/yrPP6rYJqX — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 7, 2021

