Dharmendra Pays Emotional Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar; 'You Will Be Remembered With Love'

The entire nation is mourning the unfortunate demise of Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 on February 6, 2022. The legendary singer breathed her last at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19. Condoling the demise of the late singing legend, Sholay actor Dharmendra Deol penned a heartfelt tribute to the singer.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dharmendra dropped a video which is a slideshow of his pictures with Lata Mangeshkar. The background music includes popular songs sung by the iconic singer. The songs include, "Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha' from 'Anpadh', 'Agar Mujhse Mohabbat Hai' from 'Aap Ki Parchhaiyan', 'Ye Dil Tum Bin Kahin Lagta Nahi' from 'Izzat' and 'Tumhe Dil Mai Band Kardu' from 'Aas Paas'.

Dharmendra pens a heartfelt note for Lata Mangeshkar

Expressing his feelings as to how much he misses Lata Ji, Deol wrote, "Lata Ji, miss you. You will always be remembered with great love and respect 🙏 Pray for your soul to be in peace." Earlier too, Dharmendra shared an adorable throwback picture with the legendary singer, who is seen wearing a red and white saree. He captioned the post, "Whole world is sad !!! Can’t believe lata Ji has left us forever. We will miss you, Lata Ji. I pray 🙏 your soul is in peace."

'Painful and upsetting': Dharmendra on Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Dharmendra who spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network about the same, got emotional over the singer's demise and said that the situation is very "painful and upsetting" for him. The actor said, "I spoke to her a few days back and also was in contact with the hospital regarding her health condition while the doctors assured me about her recovery. Lata Ji with whom I have shared a very close and warm relationship always used to support and motivate me in every situation. But now it is very painful and I am very upset. It is very difficult for me to figure out whether I should visit the hospital or go to her house."

Further paying his tribute to the late singer, Dharmendra prayed for her soul and hoped that her family would gather the strength to go through this difficult time.

Image: Instagram/@aapkadharam