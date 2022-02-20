Dharmendra Pays Tribute To Bappi Lahiri: 'you'll Be Remembered With Great Love & Respect'

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri's recent demise has left the whole nation in a state of shock, with tributes pouring in for the 'Disco King' from across the globe. A trailblazing figure in the entertainment industry, the music maestro passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea on February 15. The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema.

Remembering Bappi Da, veteran actor Dharmendra shared a heartfelt post via social media and prayed for the singer's soul to be in peace. The Sholay legend also quipped how Bappi Lahiri will always be remembered with 'great love and respect'.

Dharmendra pays tribute to legendary singer Bappi Lahiri

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, February 20, the Aone actor shared the departed soul's picture and wrote, "Bhappi, you will always be remembered with great love and respect. pray for your soul be in peace." Take a look.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri revealed that his 'world fell apart' on learning about his father's demise. Bappa added that although he can't see him, he can still 'feel his presence' around him and can still talk to him. He also revealed that Bappi Lahiri was meant to visit him in Los Angeles in May and had asked him about his passport and ticket when he was admitted to the hospital.

Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

The veteran singer was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu for almost a month before he passed away. As per the doctors, he was discharged on February 14, however, his health deteriorated suddenly and he was brought back to the hospital. As per PTI reports, the doctors said, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. The singer was brought to the hospital. Bappi Lahiri had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

The last rites of the music maestro were performed on Thursday, February 17 in Mumbai. Alka Yagnik, Ila Arun, Vidya Balan, Mika Singh, Rupali Ganguly and many others assembled to pay their last respects to him.

Image: PTI