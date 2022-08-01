Veteran Bollywood actor, Dharmendra, who has entertained fans for over decades, still continues to impress with his charm. Recently, the Bollywood legend wrapped his shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. To mark the day as a special one, the senior actor was joined by son Bobby Deol and grandson Aryaman.

The movie will see Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh marking their second collaboration after the critically acclaimed movie Gully Boy in 2019. The hype around the movie intensified after the makers announced the official release date along with its first look. Meanwhile, pictures shared by Bobby Deol, who went to spend some time with his father on the film sets, are grabbing fans' attention and the comments section is witnessing an emoji flood.

Dharmendra seen with son Bobby Deol, grandson Aryaman on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets

Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of him with his father and son as they spent time together. In the pictures, Bobby Deol and Aryaman Deol posed with the veteran actor Dharmendra. "Was great to visit papa on his last day shoot of #rockyaurranikipremkahani (sic)", Bobby Deol wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Dharmendra took to his social media to share a glimpse into his time on the sets while filming for the upcoming entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Taking to his Instagram handle on November 30, the 85-year-old actor shared a picture from the sets of the forthcoming entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the picture, the veteran actor was seen sporting a white sweater and a black hat. The photo also included the rest of the cast of the movie, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Shabana Azmi.

Moreover, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also features Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in crucial roles. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for the release of her film Darlings, which also marks her debut as a producer. She also has Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will next feature in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

(Image: @iambobbydeol/Instagram)