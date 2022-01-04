Dharmendra Reacts To Twitter Post Showing Him And Hema Malini On Old Beedi Ads

Actor Dharmendra has recently reacted to a Twitter user's post featuring pictures of the legendary actor and Hema Malini on the straps of Beedi brands. ATwitter user, named Prashant Sahu, shared an advertisement featuring Hema Malini and Dharmendra on the straps of Beedi brands and captioned the post, "Jab bidi ka ad superstar karte the (When superstars used to feature in beedi ads). Insert any hilarious caption."

Responding to this post, the Sholay actor quipped, "Tab …. Bin pooche… koi bhi …. Kuchh bhi …chhaap deta tha … bhala ho… in mauqa prassaton ka …..Prashant ji aap bhi khush rahne. (In those days, anybody would print anything without permission. God bless these go-getters. Stay happy, Prashant Ji)"

Tab …. Bin pooche… koi bhi …. Kuchh bhi …chhaap deta tha … bhala ho… in mauqa prassaton ka …..Prashant ji aap bhi khush rahne 🙏 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 3, 2022

It seems like Sahu was a huge fan of Dharmendra and this can be seen in his reply to the actor's comment. "Thanks per Clarification Dharam Ji. Sorry hume toh pata nehin tha , hum ye old photo internet re dekhe aur soche such much mein stars Ad karte honge . Aap se reply mila , hum dhanya ho geye . Mera ek request hai , Ek Sher naya wala , thoda likhiye. (Sorry, I didn't know. I saw the picture on the internet and thought celebrities used to feature in such ads. Grateful for your reply. I have a request, kindly write a new poem)."

Twitterati react to Dharamendra's clarification

Several Twitterati took to the comments section to respond to the Bollywood legend's clarification. "This response of yours made my heart happy, remember that period when we used to play any of your films, we were not allowed to leave the house. I was born in 1995 but I fell in love with you at a very young age and still am," a user wrote.

Another commented, "Sir, there is no need to tell this, we know that you will not do any such ad, which will spoil the health of the people, if you have never heard anything bad about others, then you will never believe them. Wish you good health. (sic)"

Dharmendra on the work front

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in the forthcoming entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which marks the reunion of Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres in February 2023.

(Image: @aapkadharam/Instagram)