Dharmendra Recalls Old Memories, Reveals He Had A Crush On Waheeda Rehman

Veteran actor Dharmendra who is set to appear as a special guest on the reality show Dance Deewane Season 3, confessed he was smitten by Waheeda Rehman's beauty after watching her in Chaudhvin Ka Chand. The official Instagram page of Colours TV shared a promo video of the upcoming episode where the legendary actor will appear on the show with Shatrughan Sinha. In the promo video, the show's host Raghav Juyal asked Dharmendra about his thoughts on Waheeda's comments calling the actor 'flirty.'

Dharmendra addresses Waheeda Rehman's comments calling him flirty

The video showed Raghav playing an old clip when iconic actresses Helen, Waheeda Rehman, and Asha Parekh had graced the show and spoke about Dharmendra's flirty nature. In the old clip, Waheeda had said that Dharmendraji appears to be very shy but he is a flirt. On being asked about his views on the same, the Sholay actor joking said, "(I've faced such allegations every day. I had watched Waheedaji's film Chaudhvin Ka Chand. It caused a commotion. Everyone was smitten by her and so was I. In a program when she was shown pictures and asked 'who is your crush among these?' she replied 'Dharmendra', I wonder what happened when I said I had a crush on her too?"In the video, Dharmendra looked dapped in formals while complimenting his look with a hat. On the other hand, Shatrughan Sinha was seen sporting a maroon kurta pajama.



Madhuri who had a great time with the three Divas of the Indian film industry had shared a BTS video from the sets where she was seen grooving on Waheeda's song Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamaro. This is one of the popular Waheeda Rehman songs. Featured in Teesri Kasam, the 1966 song is sung by Asha Bhosle. Both Waheeda and Dharmendra have shared screen space in several iconic films such as Baazi, Man ki Ankhein, Khamoshi, Phagun, Sunny were a few prominent ones. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Apne 2. The star-studded Apne 2 cast includes Bobby Deol, and Sunny Deol reprising their role in the sequel. This is going to be the first film where the three generations of the Deol family will work together in the much-awaited film.

(Image credit: Instagram)

