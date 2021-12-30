Recently, veteran actor Dharmendra went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture while remembering one of his co-actors Uma Devi Khatri, popularly known as Tun Tun. She was the first female comedian in Hindi cinema. Uma Devi Katri was a household name during the 60s era and people still remember her for her brilliant comic timing .

Who is Tun Tun aka Uma Devi Khatri?

'Tun Tun' was the screen name of renowned actress Uma Devi Khatri, who was the first female comedian of her decade. People still remember her for her iconic laughter and amazing screen presence. In her career spanning five decades, Tun Tun acted in 200 films in Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi language, sharing screen space with iconic comedians like Bhagwan Dada, Agha, Sunder, Mukri, Dhumal, Johnny Walker and Keshto Mukherjee. She not only acted in films but also gave her voice to many songs and was an accomplished playback singer. She had a special sweetness in her voice even though she did not take any formal musical training, she sang about 45 songs continuously. She was last seen in Kasam Dhande Ki in the year 1990. Her name Tun Tun was coined by legendary actor Dilip Kumar. After her husband's demise, she distanced herself from the cinemas. Some of her famous works include 'Aarpaar', 'Pyaasa', 'Mr. and Mrs. 55' and 'Mome Ki Gudiya'.Tun Tun passed away at the age of 80 in the year 2004.

Dharmendra's tribute for Uma Devi

Dharmendra took to his social media handle and shared a throwback picture where he is seen sharing a glimpse from the movie Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya and while sharing the post Dharmendra became nostalgic and wrote-"TunTun Ji, was my most darling heroine. I miss such loving persons ….. but life goes on and on …..".Here take a look at Dhramendra's post :

TunTun ji , was my most darling heroine. I miss such loving persons ….. but life goes on and on ….. pic.twitter.com/hJq1AGk0Ky — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 29, 2021

The Sholay actor is among those fortunate stars who got several opportunities to share screen space with the iconic actress. Fans taking to the comments section became extremely nostalgic and commented "It was a beautiful film. Miss Tun Tun Ji," while other users wrote "Cute post. Woh bhi kya Samay tha," fans showered love on the post and flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments.

In Workfront Dharmendra was last seen in the short film dream catcher and he will next appear in films like Apne 2 and Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani

IMAGE: TWITTER@aapkadharam