Dharmendra Reminisces 'loving Memories Of Past' With Throwback Picture; Says 'I Am Lost'

Bollywood star Dharmendra has been treating his fans with throwback photos of himself on different platforms. The veteran actor took to social media and posted a picture through his official Instagram handle on September 11, 2020, Friday. It features a still from the movie in which Dharmendra has donned a casual black outfit. Check out the star’s recent photo on the social media platform:

Dharmendra reminisces past memories with a throwback picture of himself

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a picture of himself on his official Instagram handle on September 11, 2020, Friday. The Bollywood star has donned a grey t-shirt and teamed it up with a pair of denim. He is visible carrying a jacket on his shoulder. For a complete look, Dharmendra has sported a cool cowboy hat and has styled his hair in the throwback photo. Clicked in the background of open outdoor space, the picture with the actor’s rustic look seems like a still from one of his movies.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Dharmendra mentioned about recalling his good old memories. He also called them loving stones while reminiscing his memorable moments from the past. The actor wrote, “Loving stones .....still singing loving memories of past .....I am lost....” Check out the veteran star’s latest social media post:

Responses on Dharmendra's latest social media post

Within a couple of hours of sharing the social media post, Dharmendra garnered more than 19,400 likes and over 372 likes on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities dropped supportive comments through their official handles. Many among them took to the comment section and applauded his looks, performances, and projects of the past.

They called the actor their favourite hero. On the other hand, various people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, roses, heart-shaped smileys, claps, fire, 100 percent, joined hands, and sparkles, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to his photo that you must check out:

