Dharmendra Reveals Why Starting A Production With Director Dulal Guha And Tanuja Failed

Veteran actor Dharmendra is taking his fans on a nostalgic trip via his recent social media posts featuring some of the biggest stars of Bollywood. Known to be an avid user of Instagram, the 85-year-old actor shares hilarious anecdotes from his younger dates giving a glimpse into the 60s and 70s Indian film industry.

His latest addition to the throwback picture features actor Tanuja and director Dulal Guha and he revealed how the trio's plan to start a production house together failed.

Dharmendra shares a throwback picture

Taking to his Instagram on October 19, the veteran actor dug out a major throwback picture from his archives to share a black and white candid image of him with director Dulal Guha and veteran actor Tanuja from their younger days. In the picture, the director, who passed away in 2001, can be seen laying on a mattress while Dharmendra and Tanuja stand near him. The trio appeared to have a cheerful time together. In the caption, the veteran actor revealed that they were planning to establish their own production house.

He wrote, ''Dulal Guha , A darling brother 💕 A jenious Diractor👍 ….Me Tanu and Dulal Da were always a jovial company. One day, Suddenly we planned a film production together…''. With the plan in motion, the trio brainstormed ideas to name their company. He added, ''while deciding the name of our company…we thought…D for Dulal Da…. D for Dharmendra and T for Tanuja …..So beautifully written name …… turnd out …..(DDT PRODUCT)''.

While they thought it was a good name, the trio suddenly realised the hilarious mistake they made. Dharmendra continued, ''then suddenly we realised…(DDT IS SOMETHING TO KILL THE JERMS) so we laughed and laughed and the idea of film production got shelved…..ha ha….. Friends always love 💕 you all . Take care 👋''

The veteran actor is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian film industry with over 100 successful movies under his belt. Dharmendra and the late director Dulal Guha worked together on the film Pratigya which landed him the image of 'garam-dharam’. Actor Tanuja also worked with Dharmendra in the 1965 film Chand Aur Suraj which was directed by Dulal Guha.

Image: Instagram/@aapkadharam