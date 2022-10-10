Dharmendra Revisits 'Sholay' Days With Amitabh Bachchan; Calls Latter 'most Talented'

Dharmendra recently reminded fans of his and Amitabh Bachchan's Jai-Veeru bond in Sholay as he shared a glimpse from the 1975 blockbuster film. The veteran shared the picture with a special note, congratulating Amitabh Bachchan on his collaboration with Rajshri Productions on the film Uunchai. Dharmendra further expressed excitement about the 'most talented actor' and 'best production house' coming together.

Dharmendra shares a throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan from Sholay

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, Dharmendra shared a glimpse from the iconic movie with Big B, where they could be seen sitting amidst the rocks. In the caption, he wrote, "Amit, love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great. Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best." Take a look.

Amit , love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great 👍 . Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best 🙏. pic.twitter.com/Yg5wIEQaqM — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 10, 2022

Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, went on to become one of the most iconic Hindi movies of all time. It also starred Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Uunchai alongside Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and more. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie will be released theatrically on November 11. The superstar recently starred with Rashmika Mandanna in Goodbye.

On the other hand, Dharmendra is set to appear in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. He will also be seen with sons Bobby and Sunny Deol in Apne 2.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @DHARMENDRADEOL/ @AMITABHBACHCHAN/ TWITTER/ @AAPKADHARAM)