Dharmendra Says 'ab Aadat Si Ho Gayi Hai' To Trolls; Speaks About Online 'hate'

Veteran film actor Dharmendra, on Tuesday, took to his social media handle and shared a video dedicated to his fans and Insta fam. Interestingly, Dharmendra also talked about the section of internet users, who often tried to slam him by pointing out his "flaws". In a brief video, the actor said in Hindi that now he is familiar with the names of his admirers and the people who criticise him.

However, he further extended wishes and prayers to his haters. Before concluding his video, Dharmendra asserted that life is all about being happy. He ended the video while saying that God is the one who decides what will happen, and urged people to believe in him and keep marching on. On the other hand, he also wrote a brief caption in Hindi, which read, "Nahin chahte jo...... unhein bhi chahon ga......aisa hi hoon .....aise hi rahoonga......badle nahin badalti fitrat...... main kaise badalon ga.....(I will love those as well who don't like me. I'll always be like this. As it is impossible to change someone's nature, how will I change then)".

Dharmendra speaks on online haters:

Within a couple of hours, the video received an overwhelming response from the Sholay actor's Insta fam. The comments section was flooded with heartwarming notes, written by his fans and followers. Interestingly, the 85-year-old actor also left a reply to a couple of comments in the box. "Love you sir" was a common sight in his comments box. Meanwhile, a section of fans left red-heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Interestingly, the Dharam Veer actor is an avid social media user as he keeps his fans posted with his whereabouts. His Instagram posts and tweets on the micro-blogging site often grab the attention of his fans. Two days back, the actor had shared a tweet on 'simplicity' and 'heartbreak', which eventually left netizens worried because it was only recently that Dharmendra confessed about feeling sad.

Shaoor na aya saadgi ko meri ..... ummr bhar.....Main ..... sehta aya...... sehta hi aya..... ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/nbdFlFNwc9 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 12, 2021

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in a full-fledged role in 2018's release Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Post that, he was seen playing a cameo role in Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Shimla Mirch. In November 2020, the announcement of the second installment of his hit film Apne was announced.

