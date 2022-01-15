Dharmendra Says He Undergoes Regular COVID Tests; Warns 'Omicron Spreading Like Wildfire'

With the third wave of the COVID-19 virus going out of control day by day, more and more film and TV celebrities are falling prey to the deadly virus. While a number of eligible people are rushing to get their booster jabs, Veteran actor Dharmendra is amongst the latest celebrities to receive the booster shot. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Sholay actor said that even after taking the shot, people should be very careful as the Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire.

Dharmendra said that he is still trying to take care of himself and he believes that it is a result of the blessings of his audience and his hard work. The 86-year-old actor is currently in his farmhouse in Lonavala. He revealed several tips that he follows to keep himself fit. The Seeta Aur Geeta actor said that he also keeps testing himself at regular intervals. ''It keeps the fear of contracting the virus at bay.'' Actor Dharmendra added that he was supposed to go for a shoot in Daman but cancelled it.

Dharmendra is eagerly waiting to get back to work and the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor opened up about the same during the interview. He said, "Five to ten days of shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is still left." He added that he truly enjoys playing this character and work is worship for him. Teh actor further said that he is so used to working that he can never sit idle.

Dharmendra talks about his Manali vacation with son Sunny

A few days ago on New Year, the actor was enjoying his time in Manali with his son Sunny Deol. Speaking about the same, Dharmendra said that it was one of his life's best experiences. He said that Sunny is an introvert but this time, he was really friendly with him. ''Baap bete ke beech mein izzat bahot zaroori hai but thoda sa khul jaana bhi achcha hai'. The actor mentioned how they went camping and enjoyed the snow.

Dharmendra on the work front

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in the forthcoming entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which marks the reunion of Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theatres in February 2023. Apart from that, Dharmendra will also be featured in Apne 2.

Image: Instagram/@aapkadharam