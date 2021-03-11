Dharmendra Shares A Rare Throwback Still From His 1977 Film 'Dharam Veer'; Take A Look

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is known for his films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam and The Burning Train among several others. Dharmendra's movies over the years have garnered him a massive fan following around the world. The actor recently shared a still from his 1977 blockbuster Dharam Veer. In the throwback still, the actor was seen riding a horse in the famous attire that he wore as a warrior in the film. He also wrote a dialogue from the film in the caption. Take a look at Dharmendra's unseen pictures.

Dharmendra shares a still from Dharam Veer

Sharing the throwback picture, Dharmendra wrote in the caption, "Waqt Naam ki ..... Tez Trrar Godhi ki Peth pe ....kas le Kathi Apne Janbaaz himmat Hausle se ....." which means one must be punctual and courageous at the same time. Take a look at Dharmendra's photo here.

Fan reactions to the throwback still

As soon as Dharmendra shared the picture, his fans and followers flooded his comment section with all things nice. His daughter Esha complimented him with emojis and he replied calling her "Bittu baby". Fans wrote that he is an inspiration for everyone and mentioned that he is evergreen. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Image source: Dharmendra's Instagram

More about Dharam Veer

Dharam Veer was an action drama film starring Dharmendra and Jeetendra in respective titular roles. The movie co-starred Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh, Jeevan, Sujeeth and Pran. The film was directed by Manmohan Desai and produced by Subhas Desai under the Mehboob Studios. Dharam Veer is said to be one of the most iconic ones amongst Dharmendra's movies. The story revolves around unidentical twin brothers Dharam and Veer who get separated at birth. They manage to become best friends when they're adults. However, they later realise that they are brothers by blood.

Dharmendra's unseen pictures

The veteran actor is quite active on social media and often shares unseen pictures for his fans. Recently, he posted a picture from his younger days where he posed for the camera in a red kurta. He also shared a picture with actor and director Raj Kapoor on his birth anniversary. In the picture, Dharmendra was seen having a good time with the Showman of the Hindi film industry. They wore party hats while enjoying their drinks. Take a look at Dharmendra's photos here.

